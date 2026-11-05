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Brazil revels in return of two home drivers to F1 grid at Interlagos

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 - Formula One fans in Brazil will have twice as much to cheer about at Interlagos this weekend, with Gabriel Bortoleto joined by rookie Rafael Camara to give the country two drivers on the starting grid for the first time in a decade.

The nation that produced triple world champions Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet, as well as double champion Emerson Fittipaldi, had lacked a sustained presence in Formula One in recent years, but this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix offers a reminder of its deep connection with the sport.

The last time Brazil had two drivers on the grid was in 2016, with Felipe Massa and Felipe Nasr. Now Bortoleto, in his second season with Audi, will be joined by 21-year-old Camara, who makes his grand prix debut for Haas after replacing Esteban Ocon.

For Camara, racing at home still feels unfamiliar. The Formula Two championship leader has spent most of his career in Europe and will be competing at Interlagos for the first time.

"Very happy for the opportunity. Very grateful for the team to put trust in me this week," Camara told reporters on Thursday.

"I think it will be very special to drive a Formula One car here for the first time and see all the fans. I saw last year with Gabi what it was like, so I think it will be cool to do my first race here in Brazil."

Camara's situation somewhat mirrors that of Bortoleto, who arrived at Interlagos in 2025 having raced there only once before in a stock car event years earlier.

That homecoming proved emotional but painful. Bortoleto crashed heavily in the sprint race, missed qualifying after his damaged Sauber could not be repaired in time, and spun out on the opening lap of the grand prix.

HOME PRESSURE

The Brazilian said the experience taught him valuable lessons about handling the pressure of a home race.

"I put a lot of expectations on myself and I think Brazil obviously ends up putting some expectations on me as well," the 22-year-old said.

"It was a lesson in how to deal with my emotions and how to deal with a home weekend.

"It was the first time in many years that I made decisions based on emotion rather than reason when I was in a racing car at 300 kilometres per hour... I hope this year I can approach it in a better way."

Some of Formula One's more experienced drivers believe Camara is ready for the challenge.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly, whose teammate is Argentine Franco Colapinto, said making a Formula One debut at home was a unique experience but one that came with additional pressure.

"To start your first F1 race in your home race, I think it's a feeling which is unmatched for anyone," the Frenchman said. "There will be expectations and even more work for him, but I hope he can enjoy every second of it."

Camara's arrival alongside Bortoleto also strengthens Latin America's presence on the grid, a trend welcomed by Cadillac's Sergio Perez.

"There is more momentum in our countries, in our continent," said the Mexican. "But I've always said that for a Latin driver to make it to Formula One, it's twice as hard than for a European driver." REUTERS