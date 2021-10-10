Bottas guns for first win

ISTANBUL • With no race victories this Formula One season, it is clear that Valtteri Bottas wants just one thing today - to win the Turkish Grand Prix.

His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton dominated qualifying and was fastest yesterday, but it is the Finn who will start the race from pole position.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, the championship leader on 246.5 points, set a lap record three times in qualifying. But, because his team incurred a 10-place grid penalty by changing his engine ahead of the race, he will start in 11th place.

"It was a good qualifying, but it was not easy conditions, especially Q1 with the damp parts. There were some good laps, I really enjoyed it, and it's the result we planned," said Bottas, whose pole was a first since Portugal in May, and the 18th of his career.

"Lewis with his penalty gets the minimum he can, and I'm on pole - so it should be good. I'll focus on my own race tomorrow, that's the way to go when you start in front, and try to keep up a good pace."

Hamilton's closest rival for the title, Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull (244.5 points), will start alongside Bottas on the front row.

"Going off at the beginning was tricky with the conditions, but compared to yesterday (in practice) we managed to turn it around quite well," said Verstappen.

"The laps overall were quite good, even though the last one we lost a bit down the straight.

"Overall, it's quite a decent recovery compared to yesterday. Tomorrow, lining up in second, let's wait and see what the weather will do, but overall I'm pretty happy.

"I should be a bit better, let's see how competitive we will be."

After breaking the 16-year-old track record at Istanbul Park in practice on Friday, Hamilton broke it again in each of the three qualifying sessions.

UPHILL TASK Tomorrow's going to be difficult, but I'll give it everything. It's not the easiest overtaking at the moment, so I imagine tomorrow's going to be difficult to move up. LEWIS HAMILTON, Mercedes driver, who set a lap record three times in qualifying, but will start in 11th as he incurred a 10-place grid penalty.

He finished the session in 1min 22.868sec, 0.130sec ahead of Bottas with Verstappen 0.328 back.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Frenchman Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri will start on the second row.

Alpine's veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso and Mexican Sergio Perez of Red Bull occupy the next two places.

McLaren's Lando Norris, on pole in Russia and leading until the final laps, was eighth fastest and starts seventh with Lance Stroll alongside for Aston Martin.

"The track is absolutely awesome with the grip level it's giving us now," said Hamilton, who will have to get past four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin in 10th and Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri in ninth.

"The session was really tricky with some damp patches, but it was a really great job by the team. I'm so happy with the performance.

"Tomorrow's going to be difficult, but I'll give it everything. It's not the easiest overtaking at the moment, so I imagine tomorrow's going to be difficult to move up.

"But we've got the long straight down the back - hopefully we can give the fans a good race."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TURKISH GRAND PRIX

TURKISH GP GRID

1ST ROW

1 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull

2ND ROW

3 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari

4 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri

3RD ROW

5 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine

6 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

4TH ROW

7 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren

8 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin

5TH ROW

9 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri

10 Sebastian Vettel (Ger)

Aston Martin

SELECTED

11 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

13 George Russell (Gbr) Williams

14 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas