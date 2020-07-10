Bottas can make history

VIENNA • Valtteri Bottas can enter Formula One record books in Austria on Sunday as the first driver to win twice at the same circuit in a single campaign, but the Finn knows plenty can change in the space of a week.

The first Steiermark Grand Prix, named after the southern Austrian state that surrounds Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, is a new name for a familiar race. The circuit will hosting back-to-back races for the first time - brought about by the coronavirus pandemic - but the situation could work in Bottas' favour.

The winner of last Sunday's Austrian season-opener from pole position has a good chance of doing the double for Mercedes, given his past success on the track.

He also won here in 2017 and finished third last year and in 2014 for Williams.

The race will again be held without fans, but those expecting the second race to be the same as the Austrian Grand Prix, which had only 11 finishers and three safety car periods, in all other respects are likely to be disappointed.

That is because champions Mercedes have been hobbled by gearbox issues, with the team working around the clock to fix the "complex problem" before Sunday.

Both their drivers - six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton being the other - were told to avoid the kerbs last week due to the risk of vibration damage.

Not running aggressively over the kerbs can result in a lap slower by several tenths of a second, however, and it is not something a team can afford to do for an entire race, admitted strategy director James Vowles.

"The issue itself in the gearbox is electrical by nature and the reality behind it is we now have a few days to get on top of this issue," he said in a video debrief on the team's website. "We have a number of people back at the factory working day and night for this. We know that if we don't get on top of these issues, it will be a problem again in just a few days' time."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed the Silver Arrows would run new components this weekend to try to improve matters.

"The reality is that we were fortunate to finish the (Austria) race," he said of the first of eight grands prix scheduled. "Reliability caused us real concern and it is something we are working on as our highest priority. In a shorter season with a yet to be determined number of races, every point counts, so we need to improve quickly on that front."

Technical issues notwithstanding, Hamilton was hampered by both a three-place grid drop and time penalty last Sunday and that particular lightning is unlikely to strike twice, especially as a downpour is expected.

It would play into his hands as the Briton is a wet-weather specialist.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner last year and the year before at his team's home circuit, and Thai teammate Alex Albon would also be doubly unlucky to draw blanks for a second weekend in a row.

"Whatever we found wasn't perfect last weekend, we can improve this week," said the Dutchman, who is also hoping for rain.

"It looks like it could rain this week and I'm not sure anybody knows how competitive they are in the wet with these new cars, so that could be interesting."

The Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, who finished runner-up, may struggle even as the Scuderia speed up planned updates to improve their straight-line speed, as could McLaren's Lando Norris, who took his first podium place in third.

REUTERS

STEIERMARK GRAND PRIX

Practice 1: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5pm