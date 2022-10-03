'Best drive of my career'

Fireworks lit up the sky at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday as the cool blue, yellow and red livery of the Red Bull RB18 zoomed past the finish line at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

The team's welcome return to the top of the podium in Singapore after nine years was applauded by fans around the circuit, even if it was not the Red Bull winner that everyone had expected.

Instead it was Sergio Perez who claimed the Singapore chequered flag for the first time after a rain-hit chaotic race in what he deemed as the best race of his life.

The Mexican celebrated his second race win this season by pumping his fist in the air before hugging his teammates. But he was made to wait for over an hour before the victory was confirmed after an investigation was launched for a safety car infringement. He was eventually cleared by the race stewards.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished second and third respectively to complete the podium. Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, who started the race eighth, finished seventh.

Perez, who now has four F1 wins, said: "It was certainly my best performance, I controlled the race. The last few laps were so intense. I gave it everything for the win today."

Starting on the front row behind pole sitter Leclerc, Perez overtook the Monegasque soon after lights out and led from start to finish, taking the chequered flag ahead of the Ferrari driver by 7.5 seconds.

It was the Mexican's first victory in Singapore, making him the fifth F1 winner here after Nico Rosberg (2016), Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010), Lewis Hamilton (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018) and Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019). His last race win was in Monaco in May.

The result also means that Perez has won in all three street circuits on the calendar - Baku (2021), Monaco (2022) and Singapore.

Calling it the "best drive of his career", Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports: "Tricky conditions, he converted the start, he got himself settled into the race, he looked after the intermediate tyres. He was always in control, super cool.

"That's world class, it's right up there, for sure his best victory, it surpasses his Monaco victory. He's gone out, he's delivered and I'm just super proud of him."