Belgian GP place still open, says Domenicali

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS • The future of the Belgian Grand Prix after this Sunday's race has yet to be decided but reports of its demise may be premature, Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali has indicated.

Next year's calendar is due to be published in October and is set to feature a record 24 rounds, but with a question mark hanging over old favourites like the Spa-Francorchamps race.

Germany has lost its grand prix and France could follow, while even Monaco's continuation as the historic showcase race has been the subject of speculation amid talk of alternation.

Asked on Wednesday about the balance between races held in and outside Europe and whether this year could be the final Belgian Grand Prix, Domenicali replied: "I saw some comment (about) something on me saying that Belgium would be the last year.

"I would be prudent on that comment. Very prudent."

However, he warned "history is not enough" and that mere nostalgia cannot guarantee the survival of grand prix landmarks.

"At Monza, there will be the celebration this year of the 100th anniversary of the Italian Grand Prix," he added. "But as an Italian, I always tell them - you have to realise that history is not enough. Monza has to do its part, they have to renovate the circuit, update an emblematic place. Their presence cannot be taken for granted."

Domenicali, however, is hopeful that the Shanghai race can return after a three-year absence due to strict Covid-19 rules in China.

"We believe we'll have a clearer direction on the future scenario for China by the end of this year," the 57-year-old said.

On the possibility of F1 returning to South Africa for the first time since 1993, Domenicali, who flew to the country in June to discuss the possibility of the Kyalami circuit staging a grand prix, said: "We want to have a race in Africa and today, the most likely place is South Africa. What we are looking for are very solid and clear long-term commitments, because we cannot be there for one year and then game over... for sure, the commitment to be in Africa is something we want to take, but want to take it right."

Domenicali also said he did not expect a female driver in F1 - which last saw a woman compete in 1976 - within the next five years unless there was some meteoric rise through the ranks.

Next year could see the likes of Mercedes reserve Nyck de Vries secure a grid spot in F1, but the future of fellow backup driver Oscar Piastri remains uncertain.

The highly rated Australian has been at the centre of a dispute involving McLaren and Alpine for the 21-year-old's services next season. Despite reportedly signing a pre-contract, last year's F2 champion has rejected the idea of racing for Alpine and his preferred destination appears to be McLaren, who announced on Wednesday that they have "mutually agreed" to terminate Daniel Ricciardo's contract one year early.

The saga will provide fantastic fodder for F1's hugely popular Netflix series Drive To Survive but former world champion Jacques Villeneuve has warned that Piastri is playing a dangerous game.

He said: "It brings to your name into question that whenever a team or sponsor will sign a deal with you there will always be this question, how will we be treated?

"Piastri has been amazing all the way through but how is he in F1, we don't know yet. That is the big question."

REUTERS