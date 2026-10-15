Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ollie Bearman ready to step up as team leader at Haas F1, says Komatsu

Ollie Bearman has scored 23 of Haas’s 30 points so far from 17 rounds this season.

LONDON - Ollie Bearman is ready to step up as leader on the track at Haas next season, the US-owned team’s principal Ayao Komatsu said on Oct 15.

He was speaking to reporters after Haas announced Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara as Esteban Ocon’s replacement on a multi-year deal from 2027.

Frenchman Ocon, a past race winner with Renault-owned Alpine, is leaving at the end of the season and while Bearman has yet to be confirmed, the Ferrari-backed Briton looks sure to stay.

“I cannot go into certain contractual details but of course I’d like to continue with Ollie,” said Komatsu.

“He’s an incredible talent and he’s shown amazing growth. This year he’s shown that he’s ready to be a team leader”.

Bearman, 21, has scored 23 of Haas’s 30 points so far from 17 rounds this season.

In Singapore last weekend the Briton finished sixth in the sprint race on Oct 10 after starting 13th, on a track where overtaking is extremely difficult. There were nine retirements.

“It’s just a matter of timing,” Komatsu said of Bearman’s contract extension. “It’s just a matter of finalising certain details. But it is our intention to continue with Ollie. The formal announcement will come in due course.”

The next race is a home one for Haas, the US Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas in Texas next week. REUTERS