Back-to-back races for Austria, Britain?

LONDON • Formula One plans to start its stalled season with two races behind closed doors in Austria in July before more of the same at Britain's Silverstone circuit, insiders said on Monday.

If they go ahead as planned, it will be a first for a sport that has yet to see a circuit host two races in a single season or any grand prix without paying spectators since the championship started in 1950.

The bigger challenge will likely be stringing together a championship of up to 18 races from continent to continent in a world still wrestling with the Covid-19 pandemic and mass fatalities.

"We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country," F1 chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said. "All of our plans are obviously subject to change as we still have many issues to address and all of us are subject to the unknowns of the virus."

Ten races have been postponed or cancelled so far, and the 10 teams and commercial rights holders Liberty Media are understandably keen to get going with television money and sponsorship at stake.

The target of 15 to 18 races, down from a record 22, looks ambitious in light of travel restrictions, government bans on mass gatherings and popular opinion.

"Starting in Austria makes sense, a venue where maybe we can control the train set because Red Bull own that circuit," Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle said of the July 5 race. "A smaller country, a smaller government to deal with, because the hoops to jump through and the logistics we need to sort out before we can get Formula One up and running again are pretty significant and challenging."

Austria, with fewer reported deaths in total from the coronavirus than some larger countries have suffered daily, has already started to loosen its lockdown and has said it is not against the race being held. The Red Bull Ring also has a nearby airport at Zeltweg capable of handling charter for F1 personnel, who would all likely be tested before departure.

World champion Lewis Hamilton admitted that dealing with the enforced break has been challenging.

"I miss racing every day. This is the first time since I was eight that I haven't started a season," the British Mercedes driver posted on Instagram.

"When you live and breathe something you love, when it's gone there's definitely a big void."

