Axing Russia makes no sense: Ecclestone

LONDON • Formula One yesterday removed Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine, by terminating its contract, reportedly worth an annual US$50 million (S$67.9 million).

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter, meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," a statement read.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race since its first running in 2014 - Russian President Vladimir Putin was key in bringing the motor sport to the country - but St Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue next year.

F1 had already cancelled this year's race following public disquiet among its leading drivers.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel both said last week they would not race there.

"I'm sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership," added Germany's Vettel.

Dutchman Verstappen added: "When a country is at war, it is not right to race there."

But former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone - who also played a pivotal role in bringing the race to Russia - said the axing "made no sense".

"There is no war in Russia to my knowledge, so if it took place, it would make no difference to anybody," the Briton said on Wednesday. "Trying to punish Russia this way in a sporting sense is not going to punish Putin at all. The race would not matter to him."

Major doubts also still surround the future of Haas' Nikita Mazepin - the only Russian driver on the grid - and their title sponsor Uralkali.

American-owned Haas already dropped the Uralkali branding during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona last Friday.

Nikita's billionaire father, Dmitry, sits on the firm's board and there is a possibility the oligarch, a Kremlin ally, may fall foul of the ever-expanding list of worldwide sanctions targeting wealthy Russians accused of funding or enabling Mr Putin's war.

The FIA governing body has already announced a ban on Russian flags and the Russian anthem, while Britain has gone a step further by barring Nikita from the British GP.

Given the sanctions, Haas reportedly intend to cut Nikita and replace him with reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi of Brazil this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE