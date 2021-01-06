Aussie GP may be run later in the season

MELBOURNE • Australian Grand Prix organisers and officials are discussing the schedule for the race with Formula One management, a government spokesman said yesterday, amid speculation the season opener will be postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Australia maintaining strict quarantine controls on international arrivals, media reports have said the March 21 race at Albert Park will be pushed back to later in the season.

"Discussions between the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the government and Formula One management about the Formula One calendar for 2021 are ongoing," a Victoria state government spokesman said. "As part of those discussions, the government will continue to prioritise public health considerations while protecting our major events calendar."

Tickets for the Australian Grand Prix have yet to go on sale and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) has also backed away from the March 21 schedule.

"Further details will be provided upon finalisation of arrangements with all parties in the coming weeks," the AGPC said in a statement.

Tennis' Australian Open next month will be Melbourne's first major international tournament in a year and a 14-day quarantine has been made mandatory for all personnel.

According to Sky Sports, F1 personnel will also be subjected to those same measures, making the race "unviable" on March 21.

A source told Sky: "It hasn't been postponed yet - and I don't expect an official announcement today or in the next few days.

"But one insider has told me that it is impossible that it can take place under the current Covid restrictions in force in Australia."

Various local media reports also indicated a postponement, rather than a cancellation for the second year in a row, was likely to be announced later this month.

A Formula One spokesman on Monday said the sport looked forward to racing again in March but did not specify where.

As the Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for March 28, the Sakhir race is instead "likely to open the campaign", Sky reported.

Last year's Australian Grand Prix was called off, only hours before first practice was due to start, after a McLaren team member tested positive for the virus.

The season eventually started in Austria in July, with the calendar heavily rescheduled and reduced from an original record 22 races to 17 in Europe and the Middle East.

Should the Melbourne opener be pushed back, Sky believes it may only take place "after the August summer break because of the weather in Australia".

F1 organisers have also yet to confirm the replacement race for the Vietnamese Grand Prix, which has been omitted from this term's provisional 23-race calendar.

