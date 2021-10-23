Aussie GP boss expects race to stay in Melbourne

MELBOURNE • Australian Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott yesterday vowed to fight to keep the race in Melbourne after reports that Sydney wanted to poach it when its contract expires in 2025.

Albert Park has held Formula One's season-opening race every year since 1996, bar the last two when it fell victim to the pandemic, after taking over the hosting rights from Adelaide.

But according to broadcaster Channel Seven, Sydney wants a slice of the action, reporting that "high-level talks" were under way to assess the feasibility of staging it, Monaco-style, on the streets around the city's famous harbour.

New South Wales, of which Sydney is the state capital, has a new Premier, Mr Dominic Perrottet, who has made clear he is keen to attract big events, recently earmarking a major cash splash to put the state "in pole position" to do so.

Westacott reiterated that the race was locked into Melbourne until 2025 at least and insisted that he was confident of extending the contract further.

"I don't think it has any legs, but I also don't doubt that there is activity there," he said of Sydney sniffing around.

"I am confident of keeping it in Melbourne, we're very close to Formula One and have a strong relationship. Formula One loves coming to Melbourne.

"It's a highly sought-after event, but the Australian Grand Prix is not going anywhere as far as I'm concerned."

But he also warned against complacency, with the city missing out this year due to strict quarantine and entry regulations imposed by the Victorian state government as Covid-19 raged.

It followed the race sensationally being scrapped last year just before the first official practice session, as concerns spiked following a McLaren staff member testing positive for the virus.

The grand prix is due to return on April 10 next year as the third on the calendar after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

"It will be three years between events when April comes around, and Victoria has got to deliver," Westacott said.

He said he expected personnel to be vaccinated to enter Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said this week foreign athletes not fully vaccinated would be denied visas.

"We have the resolve and determination to do just that."

It is not the first time Sydney has been floated as an option, with the prospect also raised by senior officials in 2015 who suggested using a course that included a long straight over the famous Harbour Bridge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS