Audi confirms Formula 1 driver line-up for 2027

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Audi team principal Mattia Binotto (above) is happy with the current line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Team principal Mattia Binotto confirmed on Sept 24 that the Audi Revolut Formula 1 team will retain veteran Nico Hulkenberg alongside Gabriel Bortoleto as its driver line-up for the 2027 season.

The pair will race together for a third consecutive season, with Audi exercising extensions in the contracts for both drivers.

“Happy with the line-up,” Binotto said ahead of this week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“We did not discuss what the proper plan is for the next season. Our drivers were contracted, so we knew that it would be no change.

“We never announced what would have been next year because there was no necessity. We have a confirmed line-up which we are happy with.”

Audi acquired the Sauber factory and entered F1 under its own name in 2026.

Bortoleto is 14th in the drivers’ standings with 10 points, three more than Hulkenberg in 15th, with Audi eighth in the 11-team constructors’ championship.

Binotto said Bortoleto is “more junior, is still in the learning phase”, while touting Hulkenberg’s consistency and saying that he is “always exploiting the potential of the car”. REUTERS