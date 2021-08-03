Aston Martin to appeal Vettel disqualification

BUDAPEST • Formula One team Aston Martin intend to appeal the disqualification of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel from the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, with the exclusion costing the German a second-place finish.

He had crossed the line 1.9 seconds behind first-time race winner Esteban Ocon's Alpine but was disqualified as only 0.3 litre of fuel could be extracted from his car instead of the one litre mandated by the rules for a post-race sample.

"The Stewards have received a Notice of Intention of Appeal from Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team..." said a note from the stewards.

"In this context, the FIA (International Automobile Federation) Technical Department representatives were asked by the Stewards to seal and impound Car 5 until such time as the Notice of Appeal is received or the FIA International Court of Appeal makes any determinations as relevant."

The disqualification notice from stewards earlier said Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer had stated there should be 1.44 litres of fuel left in Vettel's tank, based on the amount consumed as measured by a meter fitted to all cars.

Despite being given "several opportunities", the team could not pump more than 0.3 litre out of the car.

Vettel's disqualification from his second podium finish of the season elevates world champion Lewis Hamilton, who fought his way up from last to third, up to the runner-up spot.

It also handed the Mercedes driver an eight-point lead over Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen, who picked up an extra point after being promoted to ninth.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who was fourth, got his second podium spot of the season after the Spaniard's second-place finish in Monaco.

REUTERS