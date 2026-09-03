Antonelli says grid penalty takes pressure off and he can enjoy home race

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MONZA, Italy, Sept 3 - Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli looked forward to his home Italian Grand Prix on Thursday and said grid penalties had taken the pressure off while he also had less to prove than last year.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver is set to start from the back of the grid as he becomes the first Italian in 73 years to lead the standings at Monza.

"I think in some ways it helps to release pressure, although I'd very much rather fight for pole and start at the front," Antonelli said of the penalties he will incur for Sunday's race after exceeding his power unit allocation.

"But in some ways, I feel like it makes me a bit more relaxed going into the weekend.

"And I think also that's why I'm going to be able to enjoy more the driving and the weekend itself. And, of course, as well, it's a different opportunity. It's an opportunity to try something different during the weekend, different work method as well, in free practice especially."

SIX WINS THIS SEASON

Antonelli has had six wins in his second season and leads teammate George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 59 points. The race, a highlight for any Italian Formula One fan and a home track for Ferrari, will be a damage limitation exercise.

Just how many people the youngster can overtake, and how many points he can score, is a big question.

Hamilton reckoned Antonelli could cut through the tail-end and midfield "pretty easily" and felt sixth place was achievable for the youngster who took his seat at Mercedes.

Mercedes insiders suggested top five was possible.

"It's a circuit that could suit us very well. But we've seen how strong McLaren is and how strong they have been in the past two races," said Antonelli.

"Ferrari is going to be certainly on top, especially with the new engine. I think it's still a very strong car. I think this track can be good for us, but we still need to take into account that Ferrari, McLaren, even Red Bull might be quick this weekend.

"I feel very free mentally going into this weekend. I'm actually very excited, very much looking forward to it, but with no real pressure."

Last year, as a rookie, Antonelli qualified seventh and finished ninth but he is in a very different place now.

"Obviously, I was coming from a difficult period as well. And I felt like I had to prove myself, to prove that I could belong in F1. So, I feel like also that increased a lot of the pressure on myself, and that made me drive very, how can I say, very tense," he recalled.

"Then also when you get the good results in, it's always one less thing to prove. And I've proven that I can win. I've proven that I can perform." REUTERS