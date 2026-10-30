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Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli reports sick ahead of momentous Mexico GP weekend

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Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after winning the US Grand Prix on Oct 25. The Italian driver is set to become Formula One’s youngest champion in Mexico on Nov 1.

Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after winning the US Grand Prix on Oct 25. The Italian driver is set to become Formula One’s youngest champion in Mexico on Nov 1.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Mercedes said Kimi Antonelli was excused from media duties after a viral illness left him “feeling under the weather” before the Mexico City GP.
  • The 20-year-old Italian can become Formula One’s youngest champion on Nov 1 if he finishes top nine, even if George Russell wins.
  • Antonelli leads Russell by 123 points with five races left, while Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas was also resting because he felt unwell.

AI generated

MEXICO CITY - Kimi Antonelli was excused media duties on Oct 29 with the Mercedes driver feeling unwell ahead of a Mexico City Grand Prix weekend that is set to make him Formula One’s youngest champion.

The team said the 20-year-old Italian was recovering from a viral illness and “feeling under the weather”.

“As a precaution, the FIA have excused him from his mandatory media duties to give him the chance to rest ahead of the weekend. We expect him to be back tomorrow,” a spokeswoman said.

Antonelli will be champion on Nov 1 if he finishes in the top nine at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, even if closest rival and teammate George Russell wins the race.

The Italian, who won in Texas last weekend, has a 123-point lead with five races and a maximum 125 points remaining.

Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas was also feeling unwell and taking a day of rest.

“This is a precautionary measure and does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend,” the team said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.