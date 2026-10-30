Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli reports sick ahead of momentous Mexico GP weekend
- Mercedes said Kimi Antonelli was excused from media duties after a viral illness left him “feeling under the weather” before the Mexico City GP.
- The 20-year-old Italian can become Formula One’s youngest champion on Nov 1 if he finishes top nine, even if George Russell wins.
- Antonelli leads Russell by 123 points with five races left, while Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas was also resting because he felt unwell.
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MEXICO CITY - Kimi Antonelli was excused media duties on Oct 29 with the Mercedes driver feeling unwell ahead of a Mexico City Grand Prix weekend that is set to make him Formula One’s youngest champion.
The team said the 20-year-old Italian was recovering from a viral illness and “feeling under the weather”.
“As a precaution, the FIA have excused him from his mandatory media duties to give him the chance to rest ahead of the weekend. We expect him to be back tomorrow,” a spokeswoman said.
Antonelli will be champion on Nov 1 if he finishes in the top nine at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, even if closest rival and teammate George Russell wins the race.
The Italian, who won in Texas last weekend, has a 123-point lead with five races and a maximum 125 points remaining.
Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas was also feeling unwell and taking a day of rest.
“This is a precautionary measure and does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend,” the team said. REUTERS