Angry young man: Verstappen blasts Renault after sixth lap retirement

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and his angry driver Max Verstappen launched into a scathing attack on engine suppliers Renault after the Dutchman was forced to retire with a power failure at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

His exit came on the sixth lap and only a week after another power failure had ended team-mate Daniel Ricciardo's race at the German Grand Prix.

Verstappen was so upset that his immediate reaction after pulling his car to a halt was incomprehensible on the team radio, broadcast worldwide by the main television feed, because all the foul language was 'bleeped' out.

Later, he said it was a pity that it was not heard and understood because it would "have been better".

"For Danny and me, it is just not at all how it should be," he told reporters.

"You pay millions for what you hope is a decent engine, but it keeps breaking down.

"We were also the slowest out there. It was difficult to accept and I was very upset over the radio. I'm disappointed, the team is disappointed and the fans are disappointed.

"They came all this way and only see you do five or six laps," he added referring to the massed 'orange army' of Dutch fans at the Hungaroring.

"I was 25 seconds clear of Daniel because of our starting positions and I felt ok so we could have easily been fifth - that is valuable points thrown away."

Wished a good summer holiday, he responded: "At the moment, I don't really care. I hate it when people say 'bad luck and enjoy your holiday'. For the first week, I won't enjoy it because of my last race.

"I don't feel like I'm in the holiday mood." Nor was his team boss.

"I am not going to get drawn into saying too much," Horner told Sky Sports.

"But we pay multi-millions of pounds for these engines, for a first-class product, a state-of-the-art product and you can see it is quite clearly some way below that.

"So it is frustrating. That is what it is. I will let Cyril (Abiteboul, head of Renault Sport) come up with his excuses afterwards."

Red Bull are parting company with Renault at the end of the season and switching to Honda engines next year.