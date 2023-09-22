Alpine want to test Mick Schumacher for endurance team

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 30, 2023 Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher arrives before practice REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - August 27, 2023 Mercedes' reserve driver Mick Schumacher arrives ahead of the race REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
SUZUKA, Japan - Renault-owned Alpine are in talks with Mick Schumacher about the German driver competing for them in the Hypercar category of the world endurance championship, motorsport vice-president Bruno Famin said on Friday.

Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is currently Mercedes' Formula One reserve after losing his race seat at Haas.

"It's true that we are talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our endurance programme with the A424," Famin, who is also Alpine F1's interim team boss, told reporters at the Japanese Grand Prix.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think but for the time being we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon." REUTERS

