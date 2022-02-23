Alonso hopes rule revamp will lift Alpine

PARIS • Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is heading into the Formula One season in optimistic mood, in the hopes that the new rules can deliver enough of a shake-up to put his Alpine team in the fight at the front.

The 40-year-old Spaniard returned to the sport last year, signing for the same Enstone-based outfit with whom he won his two titles in 2005 and 2006 when they ran as Renault.

But his sights had always been set on the rules overhaul, billed as the most sweeping in decades.

"I came back to the sport... because of this regulation," said Alonso at Monday's launch of Alpine's 2022 challenger in Paris.

"So it has been one year and a half waiting for these cars."

F1's new rules, featuring a complete redesign of the cars, are aimed at delivering better racing.

Together with a more restrictive cost cap, they could put more teams in the mix at the front, if not reset the competitive order.

Alpine, however, are tempering hope with realism.

The team returned to the top of the podium for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix in 2013, then racing as Lotus, when Alonso's teammate Esteban Ocon took his maiden win in Hungary last August.

But they finished fifth in the overall constructors' standings for the third year in succession.

Their target is to be in the championship fight within 100 races, starting with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

At Monday's launch, Alpine chief Laurent Rossi said progress and momentum would be key. The team had to aim for at least fifth in the standings again, he added, cautioning that their form relative to competition would only become evident once they hit the track.

Alonso, whose highest finish last campaign was third in Qatar and whose future beyond this season will hinge on how competitive the team can get, said he was confident that they were ready.

"I'm more optimistic than last year probably because the new rules give you that hope that everything can change and you (can) be competitive from race one," said the Spanish driver, who was 10th in the drivers' standings last season, a place above Ocon.

"I've been working hard to be ready for the new season.

"The car looks fantastic with the new regulations in place and I like the new livery. We have a new engine and we're confident we had a good development in place for this new generation of car."

This week, Alonso and Ocon, 25, will take part in testing in Barcelona before further sessions in Bahrain from March 10 to 12.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS