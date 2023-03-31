Alonso fastest in rainy second Australian practice as Hamilton says no hope of challenging Red Bulls

MELBOURNE – Fernando Alonso topped the timesheets for Aston Martin in a rain-hit second free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, after Formula One champion Max Verstappen was quickest in the dry first session.

The 41-year-old Spaniard was quick to post a lap of 1min 18.887sec on medium tyres before the rain came and finished nearly half a second clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull’s defending two-time world champion Verstappen was third quickest ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell but caution took priority over pace and the conditions allowed for little meaningful running.

Lewis Hamilton, second fastest in the first session, posted only the 13th fastest lap in the second and spent much of it in the garage as engineers tinkered with his car.

He blamed changes made to the car between the two hour-long runs for the gaping difference.

The car “felt a little bit better this morning, we made some changes, they didn’t work, so we’ll revise those tonight”, he said.

“Then it rained obviously so it wasn’t the best of sessions. You don’t really learn a huge amount when it’s between (conditions), so just keep the car safe.”

But he did learn enough to know that come race day on Sunday, Mercedes will again be playing catch-up to Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez.

On the high-speed, power-friendly Jeddah track a fortnight ago, Mercedes showed signs of life, with Hamilton fifth and his teammate George Russell fourth.

It was a clear improvement from the season-opening race in Bahrain and they bettered the Ferraris, but were still behind Alonso and the Red Bull duo.

Verstappen and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz almost collided in traffic in Melbourne as cars jammed the track before the rain, but McLaren’s Lando Norris was the first to come to grief when the weather changed as he slid into grass and gravel at turn 1.

The rain sent most drivers back for a long stretch in the garage but a few emerged later in the session.

Leclerc and Sainz came out on soft tyres but soon pitted to change to the mediums after struggling for grip, as Alonso’s early time went unchallenged.