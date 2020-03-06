All systems go for F1 opener

LONDON • Australia has introduced enhanced screening measures for visitors arriving from Italy, rather than an outright travel ban, amid fears that next week's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne could be cancelled.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed yesterday the extra measures that travellers from Italy will face after the coronavirus spread rapidly in the country, home to the Ferrari and AlphaTauri teams and also the tyre supplier Pirelli.

Italy has seen the most cases in Europe, with 3,089 infected and 107 deaths as of yesterday.

A total ban on travelling - which would prevent the teams from leaving their Italian bases - has not been implemented, but team mechanics and staff will be subject to rigorous checks before departure and upon arrival in Australia.

Any traveller who fails those health checks will be refused entry.

Should one or more teams be unable to compete in the race, the grand prix would be declared void, Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said earlier this week.

Mr Morrison also said a final decision on the staging of the opening race of the season at Albert Park on March 15 remains a matter for the Victorian government.

"Travellers will be asked mandatory questions at check-in and anyone failing those checks will be denied approval to board," he said.

"If anyone gets sick on board, biosecurity and health will meet the plane and manage those people directly.

"On arrival, travellers will not be able to use the smart gates. They will have to be dealt with directly by an officer."

The Chinese GP on April 19 has been postponed indefinitely while there are doubts over the inaugural Vietnam race on April 5.

The first-time hosts have imposed 14-day quarantines on travellers from Italy.

Australian Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott, meanwhile, has said that the Melbourne race is still "all systems go" for now.

A Victorian government spokesman also said yesterday: "The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been in regular, daily contact with state and commonwealth agencies and with F1 management, and based on all current advice there is no impediment to the race proceeding as planned."

In golf, the Masters will proceed as scheduled for April 9-12 and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone at the year's first Major, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday. Its chairman Fred Ridley said the show will go on after consulting relevant health experts.

But the Royal's Cup 2020, scheduled for March 12-15 in Thailand, has been postponed indefinitely, according to the Asian Tour.

In rugby, England's Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on March 14 has been postponed.

Organisers had already called off tomorrow's match in Dublin between Ireland and Italy.

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS