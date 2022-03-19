All systems go as F1 ushers in brand new era

MANAMA (Bahrain) • Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen lead Formula One into a new era in Bahrain this weekend as the sport seeks to move on from one of its most controversial seasons with a fresh start and plenty of change.

As part of the most far-reaching overhaul in decades, Michael Masi, the race director whose decisions left Mercedes' Hamilton feeling robbed of a record eighth title in the Abu Dhabi finale in December, has gone and Mohammed Ben Sulayem has replaced Jean Todt as head of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Three sprint races have been scheduled - Imola, Red Bull Ring and Interlagos - and points now extend to the top eight in the 100km dash on Saturdays.

While Red Bull and Mercedes, last year's title contenders, will be renewing their fierce rivalry, the battle looks set to stretch beyond a private duel.

"There's going to be a real mix of pecking order through the year in all likelihood. The development rate is going to be very aggressive," said McLaren's technical director James Key. "There's a chance people will surprise, and people will be a little bit further back than expected in the first races."

Dutch world champion Verstappen will start the season at Sakhir tomorrow with the No. 1 on his Red Bull for the first time.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has a hungry new teammate in fellow Briton George Russell, arriving from Williams and eager for a first win.

Both drivers have already warned the fans not to expect too much, with the Mercedes bouncing on the straights as downforce is gained and lost.

The Silver Arrows again made a low-key start to their bid to secure a ninth straight constructors' title, with Russell leading their charge in fourth and Hamilton seventh in the first practice session yesterday ahead of the Bahrain opener.

But Mercedes and their seven-time world champion can never be written off.

Red Bull and Verstappen, who was fifth in the same session, have been pleased with their car's performance while highlighting a growing threat from Ferrari, climbing back into contention after years of underperforming.