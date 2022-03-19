All systems go as F1 ushers in brand new era

MANAMA (Bahrain) • Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen lead Formula One into a new era in Bahrain this weekend as the sport seeks to move on from one of its most controversial seasons with a fresh start and plenty of change.
As part of the most far-reaching overhaul in decades, Michael Masi, the race director whose decisions left Mercedes' Hamilton feeling robbed of a record eighth title in the Abu Dhabi finale in December, has gone and Mohammed Ben Sulayem has replaced Jean Todt as head of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Three sprint races have been scheduled - Imola, Red Bull Ring and Interlagos - and points now extend to the top eight in the 100km dash on Saturdays.
While Red Bull and Mercedes, last year's title contenders, will be renewing their fierce rivalry, the battle looks set to stretch beyond a private duel.
"There's going to be a real mix of pecking order through the year in all likelihood. The development rate is going to be very aggressive," said McLaren's technical director James Key. "There's a chance people will surprise, and people will be a little bit further back than expected in the first races."
Dutch world champion Verstappen will start the season at Sakhir tomorrow with the No. 1 on his Red Bull for the first time.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has a hungry new teammate in fellow Briton George Russell, arriving from Williams and eager for a first win.
Both drivers have already warned the fans not to expect too much, with the Mercedes bouncing on the straights as downforce is gained and lost.
The Silver Arrows again made a low-key start to their bid to secure a ninth straight constructors' title, with Russell leading their charge in fourth and Hamilton seventh in the first practice session yesterday ahead of the Bahrain opener.
But Mercedes and their seven-time world champion can never be written off.
Red Bull and Verstappen, who was fifth in the same session, have been pleased with their car's performance while highlighting a growing threat from Ferrari, climbing back into contention after years of underperforming.
While the Scuderia have not won a race since 2019, ending that drought no longer looks like a distant dream. Their duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third yesterday as the Italian team continued to live up to their pre-season hype.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke for many in hoping Ferrari do step up this season.
"As a fan, I love Ferrari. They are the greatest name in Formula One and it cannot be that Ferrari is not competing for race victories and titles," said the Austrian.
"Winning championships is something different, many things have to come together to achieve that, but I think for all of us fans, Ferrari needs to be in the mix."
The calendar is set for a record 23 races, with Miami debuting in May as a second United States stop, but Russia has been cancelled as a result of the war in Ukraine with a replacement yet to be confirmed.
The conflict led to Haas terminating the contract of Russia's Nikita Mazepin, with former driver Kevin Magnussen returning after a two-year absence.
Thailand's Alex Albon, previously with Red Bull, will drive for Williams after a year away, while there will be eyes on Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese F1 driver and the only rookie on the starting grid. Japan's Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri is the third of three Asian drivers this year.
There should also be a closure of sorts for Mercedes with the FIA set to publish today its long-awaited report into the mistakes - Masi failed to apply the rules correctly - that were made in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton gave last year's FIA gala awards ceremony a skip after feeling aggrieved at what transpired but he yesterday confirmed he would accept a fine as punishment for his no-show, with the money to be put towards helping improve diversity in motorsport.
Aside from seeking greater transparency, some F1 drivers are also hoping that the sport's strict Covid-19 rules can be relaxed, in line with many other countries in the West.
Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will not race in Bahrain after returning a positive Covid-19 test - Nico Hulkenberg will be his replacement - but Red Bull's Sergio Perez feels it should no longer be an automatic exclusion.
"We should leave it up to the drivers to decide," the Mexican said.
"If the driver feels comfortable to race like that, I wouldn't think it's a problem."
McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, who has missed a big chunk of pre-season testing for the same reason, added: "It feels like the world is fully open but Formula 1 is still very restrictive with the Covid thing."
F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
Practice 3 (7.55pm) & qualifying (10.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201