All good as Leclerc knows he must tone down

SOCHI • Sebastian Vettel insisted that his victory in Singapore will not sour his relationship with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who saw his bid for a hat-trick of wins dashed by pit-lane strategy.

Leclerc started on pole last weekend but lost the lead to Vettel, no thanks to his Formula One team's decision to use a tactical undercut.

It was the German's first win since Belgium in August last year and Ferrari's third in a row after Leclerc won in Belgium and Italy.

Ahead of tomorrow's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Vettel said that he sympathised with Leclerc, who had an outburst over the radio.

The 32-year-old said yesterday: "I don't think that you should interpret too much from these messages. If you would do the same exercise with any footballer or even a golfer, you'd be surprised.

"There's no point trying to understand everything people say 'in the moment', it's pretty normal and obviously he wanted to win. If it was the other way around, I probably would have been equally as upset."

He revealed he spoke to Leclerc after the race and insisted their relationship will not sour.

"I don't think the undercut story will become nasty. It was clear what happened. Charles is challenging myself, I'm challenging him," he said. "There's only one space on the top step and... ultimately, you're not as pleased as the other guy if one takes first and one takes second."

Leclerc has said he needs to "shut up" over the radio, admitting that his obsession with victory had overcome his control at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. "My reaction was well over what it should be and that shows I've still got a lot to learn," said the 21-year-old from Monaco.

"That won't happen again in the future. In the car it's always very difficult. There's a lot of adrenaline.

"But I need to control myself more and, how can I say it politely? Just shut up instead of speaking on the radio. I'll learn from it."

Ferrari were unexpectedly quick in Singapore, their cars performing strongly through the slow corners, and have made a real step forward from the fiasco of the first eight races, all won by Mercedes.

Champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes leads the drivers' standings by 65 points from teammate Valtteri Bottas (231) and is 96 points ahead of Leclerc in third.

The Briton acknowledged that Ferrari were on the front foot for the run-in of six races but insisted: "Even if this weekend doesn't go as planned, and the long straights are likely to suit Ferrari, it is not going to change my opinion as to what we will achieve.

"We will make it difficult for every other team this year, next year, and potentially the years after."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN

F1 RUSSIAN GP

Practice 3/qualifying Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.55pm/7.30pm