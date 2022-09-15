Albon out of hospital, aims to race in S'pore

LONDON - Williams' Alex Albon, who had suffered respiratory failure following complications from appendix surgery on the weekend, has been discharged from hospital.

The 26-year-old Formula One driver missed last weekend's Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday and was transferred to the nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment.

He underwent surgery, but then ended up in intensive care and required assistance with breathing.

London-born Albon, who races under the Thai flag because of his mother Kankamol's nationality, was removed from a ventilator on Sunday before being allowed to leave hospital and travel home to Monaco on Tuesday.

"We are happy to confirm that Alex Albon has now returned home," a team spokesman said.

The Williams driver initially felt unwell on Saturday and was then replaced by the team's reserve driver, Formula E champion Nyck de Vries, for the grand prix.

The 27-year-old Dutchman started eighth and finished ninth in his first F1 debut.

Albon hopes to return to the track for the next event in Singapore on Oct 2.

Williams had earlier said that he had made "excellent progress" and is focused on "recovery and preparation" for the Marina Bay Street Circuit night race.

The BBC's chief F1 reporter Andrew Benson also said "recovery going to plan. Target remains Singapore Grand Prix".

Albon spent last year on the sidelines after he was dropped by Red Bull. But he has steadily impressed since his transfer to Williams, scoring his first point for the British team at the Australian Grand Prix in April, with two further top-10 finishes in Miami and Belgium.

Williams are last in the constructors' standings and de Vries' two points took their season tally to just six.

AFP, REUTERS