Albon 'excited' after quick recovery

LONDON - Williams driver Alex Albon said on Wednesday that he has done "everything possible" in order to be ready to get back on the track in Singapore, after missing the previous Formula One race in Italy with appendicitis.

The 26-year-old Thai-British racer spent a night in intensive care in the hospital at Monza earlier in September after suffering respiratory failure due to post-operative anaesthetic complications.

When he was finally discharged on Sept 13, he told fans that he was hoping to make a swift return to action for the Singapore Grand Prix, saying that "the goal is to be ready by Singapore".

On Wednesday, the London-born Albon - replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his debut and remains on call - said he was looking forward to getting back behind the wheel for the night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

"My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I'm feeling good and I've done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar," he said in a team preview of Sunday's race.

"I am not underestimating how big a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

"It's a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I'm really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out."

Albon has raced once before in Singapore, when he finished sixth for Red Bull in 2019.

He also thanked his supporters who had encouraged him throughout his ordeal.

"I'd just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend," he said.

The Thai is currently 19th in the drivers' standings on just four points with six races remaining, while Williams are bottom of the 10-team constructors' table.

The British team announced last week that Nicholas Latifi is leaving at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Canadian driver made his F1 debut with Williams at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix. He has made 55 starts and earned seven points over his career.

Candidates to replace him include de Vries and American Logan Sargeant.

