A dream comes true for Perez

MONACO • After Charles Leclerc topped the times to take pole position for Ferrari, the Monegasque must have hoped his luck at his home Monaco Grand Prix had finally changed for the better.

The 24-year-old yesterday became the first driver from the principality to score points here since Louis Chiron finished third in 1950.

However, it was still a bitterly disappointing outcome as this had been a race that Leclerc had been dreaming of winning since his debut in 2018.

He went from leading the grand prix - delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain - to finishing in fourth after a bungled pit-stop strategy.

Red Bull exposed Ferrari as Sergio Perez won the chaotic, rain-disrupted Monaco Grand Prix to become the first Mexican to triumph at the iconic circuit and claim his third career win ahead of the Scuderia's Carlos Sainz.

Perez was upset on the team radio after being asked to give way to teammate Max Verstappen at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, despite being in a position to win.

This time, there was no denying him and he was all smiles on the podium.

"It's a dream come true," Perez said. "It's a massive day for myself and my country... I'm just very, very happy."

World champion Verstappen took third to extend his lead in the drivers standings over Leclerc.

The Dutchman said: "I did the best I could ... once you got blocked by the red flag in qualifying.

"I did the best I can, as a team we did a good job with the strategy... we can be very happy with the Sunday. I extended my points lead (in the drivers' championship), which I didn't expect last night, so I can be very happy with that.

"Overall, quite a decent day... an amazing result for Checo, so very happy for him."

The race also saw Mick Schumacher crashing his Haas heavily at the exit to the swimming pool complex, the car spinning into the barriers and splitting in two.

"I'm okay," gasped the 23-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father Michael was a five-time winner in Monaco, over the car radio.

Earlier, heavy rain had created scenes of chaos in the crowded confines of the harbourside pit lane.

Rain had been forecast in advance, but few teams appeared to expect the notoriously capricious Monaco climate to obey instructions as warm sunshine continued until the final minutes before the scheduled start time.

The anticipated rain clouds arrived and the start process was suspended before being officially delayed. This caused teams to switch to intermediate tyres and then full wets when it was confirmed the race would begin behind a safety car.

But no sooner had the cars gone out for a formation lap more heavy rain fell, resulting in the race being red flagged and all the cars and drivers returned to a saturated pit lane to wait it out again.

The FIA later said this was done "for safety reasons".

