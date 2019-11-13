2030 zero-carbon plan among F1 green targets

LONDON • Formula One set out its first-ever sustainability plan yesterday, with the aim of achieving a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030.

The Liberty Media-owned championship, which will have a record 22 grands prix next year with the 10 teams flown around the world, said carbon-reduction projects would start immediately.

It also promised that all F1 events would be sustainable by 2025.

"We recognise the critical role that all organisations must play in tackling this global issue," said chairman Chase Carey in a statement. "By leveraging the immense talent, passion and drive for innovation held by all members of the F1 community, we hope to make a significant positive impact on the environment and communities in which we operate."

Carey said the current V6 turbo hybrid power engines, in use since 2014, were the most efficient in the world and delivered more power from less fuel than any other car.

"We believe F1 can continue to be a leader for the auto industry and work with the energy and automotive sector to deliver the world's first net zero-carbon hybrid internal combustion engine," added the American.

Other initiatives include switching to ultra-efficient logistics and having facilities and factories powered 100 per cent by renewables.

McLaren were certified as F1's first carbon-neutral team as far back as 2011, but the sport has also struggled to shrug off a gas-guzzling reputation dating back to the days of the V12 engines.

Unfavourable comparisons have been made to the all-electric Formula E series, which now has a significant manufacturer presence.

F1 said sustainable materials will be used at all events, with all waste reused or recycled, and single-use plastics would be barred.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has gone vegan, has spoken out about his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

The Mercedes driver told reporters last month that he had sold his private jet and was flying less for pleasure, had banned single-use plastics from home and office and aimed to be carbon neutral by the end of this year.

