2018 was great but 2019 can be better, warns Hamilton

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton has delivered an ominous warning to his Formula One rivals by vowing to improve on last year's almost flawless championship-winning campaign.

The British driver emerged from his winter hibernation at Silverstone on Wednesday to get his first taste of the Mercedes car that he hopes will fire him to a sixth world title.

He won 11 of the 21 races last season to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and secure his fifth championship with two rounds to spare.

As he enters the first campaign of the new two-year deal that will earn him £40 million (S$70 million) a season, a fully refreshed Hamilton said he is ready to extend his dominance of the sport.

"2018 was a great year, but I feel like 2019 can be even better," the 34-year-old said.

"I want to achieve more, I want to continue to keep pushing. I feel energised and I am ready to attack."

Hamilton is entering the 13th season of his remarkable career, and will move to within just one title of Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven should he triumph again this term.

The Briton added that he had switched off from racing in the off-season to recharge his batteries and also aims to make his reach felt beyond the sport.

"I have this great platform and I want to achieve more, but there is a much, much bigger picture to what I am involved in, and what I and my family represent," he said.

"What is driving me right now is to continue to push for diversity and change, not only in my sport, but also in the world, encouraging young people to dream big and really putting it out there."

Only Kimi Raikkonen, 39, and Robert Kubica, 35 this year, are older than Hamilton but he insists he does not feel like a veteran.

"I still feel young, I still feel fit, I feel strong and I have still got it," he said. "If you look at fire, it is a beautiful thing. You see the flame is constantly shifting, and that is the same in my heart every single year."

Ahead of chasing a sixth consecutive constructors' title, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "When we met after the winter break, Lewis was refreshed.

"He's extremely hungry and wants to start racing again."

Technical director James Allison added that the team had worked hard on the suspension and aerodynamics to deliver a car that would be kinder to its tyres than last year and remain competitive at every track on the calendar.

Pre-season testing gets under way in Barcelona on Monday before Hamilton starts his title defence in Melbourne on March 17.

