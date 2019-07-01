1 Mad Max triumphs

Red Bull's Max Verstappen recovered from an awful start to finally catch pole sitter Charles Leclerc with two laps to go and held on to retain his Formula One Austrian Grand Prix title yesterday. But stewards were probing the overtaking incident, in which the Dutchman forced the Ferrari driver wide. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was third.

Mr Donald Trump yesterday became the first sitting United States president to set foot in North Korea when he met the regime's leader, Mr Kim Jong Un, in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The impromptu meeting, set in motion by a tweet from Mr Trump on Saturday, injected fresh impetus to revive stalled nuclear talks between the two countries.

3 CAG marks 10 years

Singapore is now linked to more than 380 cities, up from 197 in 2009. And this increase has happened in the decade after a new entity, Changi Airport Group (CAG), was created to operate Changi Airport.

4 Jokowi declared winner

Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU) yesterday officially declared incumbent President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin winners of the April 17 presidential election. The announcement came after a bid by rivals to overturn the poll results was dismissed by the Constitutional Court last week.

Volcanic eruptions in Papua New Guinea (PNG) have forced 15,000 villagers to flee their homes and disrupted domestic flights. Mount Ulawun on PNG's north-eastern island of New Britain erupted suddenly last Wednesday while nearby Manam erupted on Friday. There were no reported casualties.

The Sino-Russian relationship is growing noticeably warmer against a backdrop of increasing military and other ties. Moscow's value is rising too as both countries find common cause against the US, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Singaporeans are reading more, figures from the 2018 National Reading Habits Study showed. The trend is in part attributable to the popularity of e-books. The National Library Board survey showed that e-loans have more than doubled since 2017.

8 Finding their voice

Those with aphasia have difficulty speaking and understanding speech, reading and writing, or a combination of these problems. They now have an outlet to practise talking at a non-profit organisation called Chit Chat Cafe, which opened last year.

Thanks to some help from a centre of innovation which extended the shelf life of its food product, SMH Food can now sell its ready-to-eat lor mai kai in countries such as Australia. There are now 10 such centres, set up by Enterprise Singapore, to help companies be more competitive.

10 Tsai wins two major awards

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai won two major awards, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year, at the Golden Melody Awards in Taipei last Saturday. Singaporean nominees Tanya Chua and Xiao Han went away empty-handed.

VIDEO

Look up, smombies

Are you a smartphone zombie or "smombie"? These new signs in Ang Mo Kio are for you. http://str.sg/oycp

VIDEO

Reinventing himself

Mr Thomas Beattie had been a footballer for 10 years when he sustained a head injury. While recovering, he focused on turning a business idea into reality. He is now the co-founder of 11 companies, which are expected to make $10 million in revenue this year. http://str.sg/oygy