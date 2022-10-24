Formula 1: Energised Hamilton says he will return Mercedes to the top

A second-placed finish at the US Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday appeared to energise Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes’ seven-time world champion saying that when his team build a more competitive car, he will take it to the top.

With just three races remaining, Hamilton is in danger of finishing a season without a victory for the first time since entering Formula One in 2007. This would add to what has been an annus horribilis for Mercedes, who watched rivals Red Bull clinch the constructors’ title they had owned for eight years.

But there was hope, not despair, around the Mercedes garage on Sunday after a battling Hamilton engaged in a breathtaking duel with Red Bull’s double-world champion Max Verstappen over the final laps before surrendering victory to the Dutchman, who clinched his 13th win of the season to equal the F1 record held jointly with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

“We are much closer now, the upgrade worked and we were racing for a win,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. “I think we understand more now what it is where we got it wrong with the car.

“We thought we can run the car on the deck, but you can’t, so it’s small little hamster steps and, as long as the trajectory is going up, I think we are on a good path.”

Hamilton has had two other runner-up results this season in France and Hungary, but it was the manner of the fight in Texas that had both the Englishman and his Mercedes team looking ahead to next year.

“What’s happened this year in terms of our performance and everything to get a win would be a huge triumph for us,” said Hamilton. “But what I think of from today we had good pace, I’m still here and I know that when they build the car, I will take it to the top.

“So we just have to keep working.”

Verstappen seized the lead into the first corner and was in control when he made his second stop on the 36th of 56 scheduled laps.

The stop lasted an agonising 11.1sec when the front left wheel nut would not tighten, returning to the track in sixth place.

Verstappen set to reducing the gap with determination. He passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with aplomb and after a wheel-to-wheel fight with Hamilton, that had the massive crowd at the Circuit of the Americas on its feet, went to the front again six laps from the finish.

Verstappen dedicated his win to the team’s billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of the Red Bull energy drink company, who died at the age of 78 on Saturday.

“It was a tough one,” he said. “It was all looking good but then the pit stop was a bit longer than we would have liked, so I had to fight my way forward again.

“We gave it everything out there today, and of course it’s a very difficult weekend for us, so this one is definitely dedicated to Dietrich. We had a big chance to win the constructors’ (championship) here, and you want to do that in style, and I think we did that today.

“This is a great track for battling. If you pass in one corner, you can come back in the next, and it’s really enjoyable to drive here.”

Behind Hamilton, Leclerc took a fine third after having started 12th on the grid, his progress having been aided by two safety car deployments.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was fourth with Mercedes’ George Russell, who took the fastest lap, fifth and Lando Norris sixth for McLaren.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso finished seventh for Renault-owned Alpine but, following an appeal by Haas, was handed a 30sec post-race penalty and dropped to 15th.

Haas objected to the Spaniard being allowed to race with an unsafe car after his side mirror flapped around and finally flew off.

Alonso had damaged his car in a collision with future Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll, an incident that brought out the safety car for the second time. Stroll was handed a three-place grid drop for the next race in Mexico.

The first safety car was triggered by Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas crashing on lap 18.

Alonso’s demotion lifted Vettel, who had led briefly and also suffered a long pitstop, to seventh for Aston Martin.

Haas's Kevin Magnussen moved up to eighth, Yuki Tsunoda ninth for Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon 10th for Alpine.