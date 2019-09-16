Former Wales rugby captain Thomas 'living with HIV'

LONDON • Former Wales captain Gareth Thomas has revealed he has been living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) "for years" and appealed for support to "break the stigma" around the condition.

The 45-year-old yesterday went public with the news in a video that he posted on his Twitter account, claiming he had been "forced" to share his diagnosis after receiving e-mails threatening to expose him.

"I'm Gareth Thomas and I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it's mine to tell you, not the e-mails that make my life hell... and because I believe in you and I trust you," he said. "I'm living with HIV.

"Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, but it does not make me weak... I choose to fight, to educate."

Thomas was capped 100 times for Wales (1995-2007). He captained the British and Irish Lions in 2005.

After his international retirement, he came out as gay in 2009 and has been a prominent campaigner against homophobia in sport.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Thomas, believed to be the first British sportsman to have come forward about testing positive for HIV, said he had kept it secret for years and it initially caused him to have suicidal tendencies.

"I had a fear people would judge me and treat me like a leper because of a lack of knowledge," the paper quoted him as saying. "I was in a dark place, feeling suicidal. I thought about driving off a cliff.

"To me, wanting to die was just a natural thought and felt like the easier way out, but you have to confront things.

"And having a strong support system and the personal strength and experience of overcoming those emotions got me through it."

He also said he was in good health while managing the condition with medication, and Stephen, his partner of several years, had not been afflicted with HIV.

His revelation comes a week before Wales play their first World Cup match against Georgia in Japan, where the former skipper has been scheduled to work as a pundit for British broadcaster ITV.

"I'm asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people's reactions and opinions of something about them. But that doesn't mean that we should have to hide," he tweeted. "To do this, I really, really need your support."

The post prompted a flood of supportive messages from British sporting personalities on social media, including former England striker Gary Lineker and prominent rugby union referee Nigel Owens.

His fellow Welshman, who came out as gay in 2007 after a long struggle to come to terms with his sexuality, tweeted he would be giving "all (his) support" to Thomas.

Jeremy Corbyn, who is the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, also tweeted his solidarity, saying Thomas was a "role model challenging prejudice".

REUTERS