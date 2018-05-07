Former squash chief gave his all

The local squash fraternity yesterday mourned the loss of one of its guiding lights in the halcyon days of the 1980s, Edward Jacob.

The former president of the Singapore Squash Rackets Association (SSRA) died in the early hours of yesterday morning. He was 77.

Jacob, who was a pathologist at the Singapore General Hospital, was admitted into hospital on April 28 before eventually succumbing to pneumonia.

He leaves behind wife Irene. The couple did not have any children.

Jacob was vice-president of the SSRA from 1978, before taking the reins of the association from 1980 to 1997, overseeing Singapore's most successful years in the sport.

The Republic were ranked sixth in the world at the 1985 World Championships in Cairo, and finished in the top 10 at the next two editions of the tourney.



"Our achievements at that time had a lot to do with Eddie, who had the ability to bring in talent from anywhere into the organisation, from coaches to administrators and even players. He brought in a tight team that stood together for many years," said Munir Shah, who served as SSRA vice-president under Jacob, who was more affectionately known as Eddie among his friends.

Munir is currently a consultant at the Asian Squash Federation, and he served at the regional body when Jacob was president from 1986 to 1997.

"We played for the love of the game and, if the team needed something, he would be the first person to step forward to give us that in whatever way that he could," said nine-time East Asia champion Zainal Abidin, who was Singapore's Sportsman of the Year in 1987.

"Eddie would be the first to say that he would throw in his own money to make sure that our players could travel to play in overseas tournaments. The rest of the committee then would all chip in - he was that sort of a man who would lead by example," added Munir.

Woffles Wu, the current president of the SSRA, paid tribute to his predecessor.

"Eddie was a giant of a man in the squash scene who was instrumental in bringing Singapore squash to really great heights," he said.

"He was also the one who swayed the Government to put in more funding for the sport, that allowed us to do more things in those days. He will be greatly missed."