Former NHL player Formenton charged by police in Canada

FILE PHOTO: Jan 29, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) skates with the puck in the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Former NHL player Alex Formenton has been charged by police in London, Canada, in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team, his legal team said on Sunday.

The charges are related to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event where the junior team was being honoured for their gold medal win at the world junior championships.

"The London Police have charged several players, including Alex Formenton, in connection with an accusation made in 2018," his lawyer Daniel Brown said in an email sent to Reuters.

"Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence."

Formenton, 24, played 109 games for the Ottawa Senators from the 2017-18 season through 2021-22.

When contacted by Reuters, London Police said in an email: "We will provide full updates at our press conference on Feb. 5." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top