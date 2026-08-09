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Former national table tennis star Yu Mengyu gives birth to twins three days before National Day

Former Singapore national table tennis player Yu Mengyu hopes her twins Asher (left) and Amelia will develop an interest in the sport.

SINGAPORE – As a former national table tennis player, Yu Mengyu has won the World Table Tennis Team Championships, as well as singles, doubles and team medals in the World Cup, Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games and SEA Games.

But on Aug 6, she was involved in the most special “doubles match” back home in Singapore, where she delivered twins Asher and Amelia at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. It is understood that her husband is also a China-born Singaporean.

In an Instagram post, which carried congratulatory messages from former and current national athletes such as Pearlyn Koh, Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, Yu wrote: “A new chapter, times two. Our greatest National Day gift.”

Yu, who turns 36 on Aug 18, said in a heartfelt response to The Straits Times’ queries: “I once carried my table tennis bat around the world, training, competing and battling on foreign, unfamiliar soil. I’ve earned plaudits, suffered injuries and setbacks, and every competition was a new beginning.

“After I retired, I entered a new arena with Sport Singapore. I’m still involved in table tennis, but my role has changed. From fighting for myself, I’m imparting the perseverance, purpose and passion to others.

“This year, I welcomed yet another ‘doubles match’ by bringing a pair of twins into this world. From now on, my life is not just about scores, medals and a finish-line. I have my two most important audience and an irreplaceable responsibility.

“Looking back at the past decades, I realise the ups and downs that I’ve gone through are preparation for today. My athlete career may have ended, but the really important part of my life has just begun.”

Former Singapore national table tennis player Yu Mengyu gave birth to a pair of twins Asher (left) and Amelia at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Aug 6, three days before National Day. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YU_MENGYU.818/INSTAGRAM

Liaoning-born Yu was a 16-year-old provincial player competing in Beijing when she was scouted by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA). She moved to the Republic in 2006.

Three years after receiving her citizenship in 2007, she attained a career-high world No. 9 ranking and was part of the team which stunned China 3-1 to be crowned world champions.

But it was not all smooth sailing as she had spinal and shoulder injuries that left her bedridden for a month in 2014 and, despite surgery to fix a torn labrum in the shoulder in 2016, she still feels pain in her back from time to time.

Despite her injury woes that led to her dip to 47th in world ranking, she beat two top-10 opponents and finished fourth in the women’s singles event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

At the 2021 National Day Rally, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Yu was the embodiment of the Singapore spirit.



She continued to give back to local sports after hanging up her bat in March 2022.

She became STTA’s junior development squad assistant coach, then stepped down in 2023 to pursue a one-year Master of Public Administration programme at Nanyang Technological University, after becoming the first Singapore athlete to receive a full scholarship from the Nanyang Centre for Public Administration.

Upon graduation, she joined national sports agency Sport Singapore and is currently its assistant director of major events and special projects.

When asked if her children would follow in her footsteps and become top athletes for Singapore, Yu said: “I hope they will also develop an interest in table tennis.”