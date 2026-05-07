Former national bowler Jazreel Tan buoyed by halls of fame induction in the US

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Singapore's Jazreel Tan (third from right) was one of the athletes inducted into the Wichita State Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Fame in February.

SINGAPORE – Recent trips back to her old stomping ground in the United States have lifted the spirits of former national bowler Jazreel Tan, as she opened up about the mysterious medical conditions that led to her reluctant retirement over two years ago.

In recognition of her achievements in a career spanning over two decades, she was inducted into the Wichita State University’s Sports Hall of Fame in February, before she became a United States Bowling Congress’ Collegiate Hall of Famer in April at a ceremony in Wisconsin.

The 36-year-old told The Straits Times about the accolades: “There are so many in collegiate bowling’s rich history who are deserving of these spots.

“I’m just super lucky and grateful that I am given the opportunity to be inducted in not just one, but two halls of fame, so soon and so close to each other as well.”

Unbeknown to many, Tan was afflicted by autoimmune disorders, and even had trouble walking, which led her to quit the lanes in 2024.

Her retirement had been unexpected, as she had made plans to continue competing on tour after deciding to leave the national team in January that year.

Then, the former national women’s bowling captain fell ill the following month.

She shared: “I had plans to continue my career and had some registrations, accommodations, and flights booked.

“But, one day in February, I woke up and couldn’t walk. That lasted until mid-June, when I was finally able to get rid of my crutches. There were way too many clinics, doctors, and hospital visits, but no one could give me a clear diagnosis.

“Scans and blood tests turned up more than five different issues, but why it dragged on for so long remains a mystery.”

For someone who had blazed the lanes for over two decades, her health predicament was difficult to accept.

As a child, Tan was a precocious swimmer at Tao Nan School, where she also began bowling recreationally in Primary 6. After she was accepted into Methodist Girls’ School, she focused on her new sport and proceeded to bowl over the national selectors.

She made the national youth team at age 12, was promoted to the senior squad the following year, and became the youngest national champion at 14.

She was also Singapore’s Sportsgirl of the Year for 2008 and 2009 and won the national championship twice more.

Tan studied at Wichita State University from 2009 to 2012 and became one of the most decorated bowlers in the programme’s history.

She was a four-time First Team All-American and Academic All-American, a three-time Bowling Writers Association of America’s (BWAA) Collegiate Bowler of the Year and once won the International Bowling Media Association’s Bowler of the Year.

On the international stage, she won silvers in the Masters event at the 2007 World Women’s Bowling Championships and won the doubles and team events in the 2011 edition.

At the 2014 Asian Games, she won a gold in the team-of-five event, silvers in the singles and trios, and bronze the all-events, while she was the Masters champion at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.

In 2018, she ended the Republic’s decade-long title drought by winning at the 2018 Singapore International Open and continued competing in her 30s, only to find that “life had other plans” in 2024.

While her physical condition is much better nowadays, Tan’s confidence has taken a hit. She has not bowled since 2024, as she still suffers from lingering pain and her legs or back sometimes give way unexpectedly.

Jazreel Tan, who was not selected for the SEA Games, edged out defending champion in the women’s Masters final of the Singapore Nationals, on 16 November 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE

The there are the yips – the sudden, involuntary muscle spasms or freezing that disrupt motor skills in athletes, which are also categorised as performance anxiety.

Said Tan: “It’s not something I talked about much. I tried to push through it, but it was a huge struggle ever since it started before I retired. Sometimes the brain is willing, but the body says no. And sometimes the brain breaks too, just like the body.”

Tan candidly admitted she still misses bowling and had unfinished business.

She said: “To this day, I still hate that I wasn’t able to end my career on my own terms. Walking away from something that had been part of my life for over two decades, something that had come to define who I am, how do you even begin to do that?

“I miss the competition, the adrenaline, the camaraderie, and the travel. I miss seeing and competing against both my former teammates and my overseas rivals, many of whom I’ve come to call friends over the years. I can’t say I am fully happy to let go and move on.

“Day by day, I try. Day by day, I might fail to get better at being at peace with myself. But as long as I still try, I think I can learn to accept that.”

However, Tan remains involved in the sport as Singapore Bowling Federation’s (SBF) events and publicity manager since May 2025. In her role, she runs all of Singapore Bowling’s tournaments.

She said: “In my previous role as a programme manager for a bowling centre, I gained valuable experience in running events.

“When the opportunity with SBF arose, it did not take me too long to decide. Not only would I be able to help run events for the next generation of bowlers, I would also have the chance to manage the local and international tournaments that I once competed in myself.”

She also dabbled in coaching for a while, but felt it was not right for her, although she did not rule it out in the future.

She quipped: “Who knows, if I do get healthy one day again, I might head back to the lanes?”

Jazreel Tan (left) receives a momento for her 20 years of service from Dr Valerie Teo (centre) and Tan Zhi Qiang. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

SBF president Valerie Teo hailed her former national teammate as an inspiration, describing Tan’s hall of fame inductions as “moments of immense pride for Singapore bowling and a fitting recognition of her outstanding achievements and lasting contributions to the sport”.

She said: “Over a distinguished 21-year career, Jazreel established herself as one of Singapore’s most accomplished national bowlers. What makes these honours even more meaningful is her continued commitment to the sport.

“Since stepping away from international competition, she has remained deeply involved, serving as head of events at the SBF, where she plays a key role in delivering both local and international competitions, as well as driving development initiatives.

“Beyond this, she continues to give back generously by mentoring young athletes and serving as team manager for our seniors team, helping to nurture and strengthen the wider bowling community.

“Jazreel’s journey reflects not just excellence in sport, but a deep and enduring dedication to Singapore bowling.”