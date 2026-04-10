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SINGAPORE - Former Japan international footballer Keisuke Honda will play in the Singapore Premier League next season for FC Jurong, the club announced on April 10.



In a statement on its website, the club – which until the end of the season will still be known as Albirex Niigata Singapore – said: “This agreement goes beyond the signing of a single player; it aims to create new value for the club together and contribute to the further development of the Singapore football community as a whole.”



Honda said in a statement: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to play for FC Jurong.



“As I turn 40 this year, I am pursuing several personal challenges, including a Guinness World Record for scoring in the most countries’ top leagues.

“However, my primary goal with this club is to win the league title. There are a couple of very strong rivals, so it will be a tough challenge, but I am determined to achieve it.”

Honda, whose 38 goals in 98 appearances for Japan, including at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, turns 40 in June.

Known as “Keizer Keisuke” (Emperor Keisuke) from his playing days, Honda enjoyed a successful career which saw him first make the move to Europe to Dutch club VVV-Venlo in 2008. He then moved to top Russian club CSKA Moscow, before joining Italian giants AC Milan in 2014.



After leaving Milan in 2017, the left-footed star became somewhat of a journeyman, playing for clubs in Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Bhutan. He did this while also managing the national side of Cambodia from 2018 to 2023.

In recent years, Honda has been spotted joining the Albirex team during training sessions.

Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga said the arrival of Honda would help FC Jurong as it sought to “build an unshakable foundation” in its first chapter under a new identity.

Said Korenaga: “Goals and assists across three consecutive FIFA World Cups. Experience at some of the biggest clubs in the world... To build a great castle, you need a solid cornerstone.

“Into that cornerstone, we pour world-class experience, vision, and passion.

“Together with Keisuke Honda, we are determined to build a legacy that will carry this club forward for the next 100 years.”

“Everything is for victory. And everything is for a future far beyond today. Now, the project begins.”

Honda’s imminent arrival came after Albirex on April 7 announced that it would be rebranded to FC Jurong starting from next season, which is likely to begin in August. The current SPL season will end in May.

Korenaga said then that the decision followed extensive discussions with stakeholders, with a focus on deepening the club’s roots within the local community – Albirex has played its home games at the Jurong East Stadium since its arrival in Singapore football, first as the satellite name of the J.League team of the same name, in 2004.