Professional gamer Chiang "Hibidi" Wen Jun left his banking job to go full-time not just because gaming is his passion but also because the move made financial sense.

"The way people are in banking, a lot of them are very happy going for the opportunities with most upside. And that's what going full-time was for me," said Chiang, who is a Fifa player for Leicester defender Christian Fuchs' eSports team NoFuchsGiven.