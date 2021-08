With Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu, stalwarts of Singapore's women's table tennis team calling time on their Olympic careers, the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) is at a crossroads.

Tokyo 2020 is the second straight Games from which the Republic's paddlers have returned empty-handed. They won a historic silver in the women's team at Beijing 2008, and two bronzes in the team and singles - courtesy of Feng - at London 2012.