SINGAPORE - When he came across a video of Aquaman star Jason Momoa swigging beer and hurling an axe at a target board in late 2017, a lightbulb went off in Samuel Tey's head. Within 12 months, he founded Axe Factor, Singapore's first and only axe throwing range.

Almost three years on since their opening in September 2018, Tey estimates that almost 15,000 individual customers have walked through his centre at The Grandstand in Bukit Timah. About 20 per cent of them have returned more than once.