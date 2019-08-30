For KLA Singapore staff, ST Run is a day of bonding together with family

He was surrounded by a sea of yellow-clad colleagues but while he enjoyed their company at The Straits Times Run last year, Mr Raja Jayaraman still felt something was missing.

After all, many of his colleagues at KLA Singapore had their spouses with them that day, while Mr Raja, 45, had not brought his family members.

So this year, the manufacturing design engineering manager encouraged his wife to join him, and both will take part in the ST Run's 3.5km fun run on Sept 29 together.

He said: "This is a time to run with both my family and the KLA family and it's a chance to introduce my wife to my KLA family.

"It's a special and meaningful moment for me. This is a good thing and hopefully, next year, I can take my son along with us too."

They will be part of the 700-strong contingent from KLA Singapore, the local arm of an American semiconductor systems company, KLA Corporation, which is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Of the 700 participants, 329 are staff, with the rest being employees' family members and clients.

KLA's number of participants this year is the single largest corporate entry at the seven-year-old event - breaking its own record of 522 last year.

On why KLA returned, the company's country president Theo Kneepkens, himself an avid runner who will tackle the 18.45km distance, said: "I enjoyed the run. It was very well organised and what I really like is the fact that the finish is within the National Stadium.

"It's nice to be in the shade in the stadium and catch up with all the runners that come back from the event. Apart from trying to motivate people to join, train and become healthier, it's also a team-bonding event once a year."

This year, KLA has quite a few new faces joining the run for the first time, like Ms Christine Satter. The ST Run will be the first organised mass run that the product development engineer is taking part in since she injured her lower back in May last year.

To ease herself back into the sport, the 26-year-old will take part in the 3.5km fun run.

She said: "I was a bit concerned when I thought about going running again (after my injury)... but I think now that I've practised a bit and feel more confident, it should be fine.

"So many people from our company are joining, so it's not just about running. It's also about doing something together as a team."