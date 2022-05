First time, a heartbreak. First time, Chelsea Sim won't forget. First time in a SEA Games and she cries in her coach's arms, she cries in the waiting room, she cries because at 18 in 2013 she learns a first, hard lesson. You can't control everything in sport.

In reports later, it is explained why. A home competitor from Myanmar, despite errors in the taekwondo women's poomsae, is given a higher score and Sim is left with silver.