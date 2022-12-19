ST Full-time Report: Football's greatest night | Messi's journey finally ends with golden trophy

Dear ST reader,
What a World Cup final that was! Seeing Lionel Messi lift that golden trophy to end Argentina's 36-year wait after possibly the greatest match was an emotional rollercoaster.
My colleague Sazali Abdul Aziz, who has been in Qatar covering the tournament for the past month, captures what a special night that was and why Messi is the greatest footballer of our generation.
What's next for the Argentinian maestro? Who knows but my colleague Rohit Brijnath is thankful to Messi for bringing us along on this incredible sporting journey.
As you might have guessed, this edition of the Full-time Report is going to be World Cup heavy. Next, check out our Team of the Tournament and see if you agree with our choices. You can also relive 10 of the best moments of Qatar 2022 here.
Finally, while the World Cup is over, there's still plenty of football right at our doorsteps. The AFF Championship begins this week and while Singapore have suffered a blow, losing Ikhsan Fandi and Adam Swandi to injury, the Lions are determined to overcome the odds in a tournament they have won four times.
World Cup: Football’s greatest night, and greatest warrior, will live long in memory
For all its woes and issues, the drama and entertainment the final delivered on Sunday was the perfect advertisement for the brand of football.
Sporting Life: Watching Messi chase his dream is his gift to us
Both his and Argentina's journey have been studies in desperation, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
World Cup: ST’s Team of the Tournament
Question marks remain over legacy of first Cup in Middle East
Plenty of on-field action and magic but Qatar 2022 still cannot shake its many controversies.
Dispatch from Doha: Farewell to a one-of-a-kind World Cup
Among the highlights was the air-conditioning in the eight gleaming stadiums, a game-changing solution for the desert heat.
10 of the best moments of Qatar 2022
Here are some of the abiding memories from the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East
Singapore’s swimmers gear up for a busy 2023 after a successful year
National head coach Gary Tan hopes eight to 10 of his charges can qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Amanda Tan will be first Singaporean to play on LPGA Epson Tour in 2023
Singapore suffer big blow as Ikhsan Fandi, Adam Swandi ruled out of AFF C’ship
