ST Full-time Report: Football's greatest night | Messi's journey finally ends with golden trophy

What a World Cup final that was! Seeing Lionel Messi lift that golden trophy to end Argentina's 36-year wait after possibly the greatest match was an emotional rollercoaster.

My colleague Sazali Abdul Aziz, who has been in Qatar covering the tournament for the past month, captures what a special night that was and why Messi is the greatest footballer of our generation.

What's next for the Argentinian maestro? Who knows but my colleague Rohit Brijnath is thankful to Messi for bringing us along on this incredible sporting journey.

As you might have guessed, this edition of the Full-time Report is going to be World Cup heavy. Next, check out our Team of the Tournament and see if you agree with our choices. You can also relive 10 of the best moments of Qatar 2022 here.

Finally, while the World Cup is over, there's still plenty of football right at our doorsteps. The AFF Championship begins this week and while Singapore have suffered a blow, losing Ikhsan Fandi and Adam Swandi to injury, the Lions are determined to overcome the odds in a tournament they have won four times.

