zujuGP acquires team to drive fan interaction

In a bid to enhance fan experience, digital football platform zujuGP is setting up a new arm zujuDigital to engage supporters through gamification.

Users can earn points with their favourite teams through in-app activities like commenting on forums.

This gives them chances to win prizes such as a trip to watch an English Premier League match, signed jerseys, non-fungible tokens and access to exclusive meet-and-greet sessions.

To drive this, zujuGP - launched last October by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim and his son Kiat Lim and fronted by Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo - has acquired the team behind Tokigames, which helps sporting brands to engage audiences.

The 14 new hires include Tokigames co-founders Mervyn Lau, Benedict Goh, Matthews Chang and Warren Goh.

Kiat, 29, said: "New generations of young fans experience shortening attention spans, resulting in matches that are not watched in its entirety.

"As the profile of audiences begins to shift towards a digitally savvy and gamer archetype, audiences are starting to demand a higher level of engagement and interaction with the available content to satiate valuable periods of downtime."

The Tokigames team had previously raised US$4.25 million (S$5.8 million) in seed funding to develop and launch proprietary technology for clients like One Esports and AFTV live fantasy football game.

The zujuDigital app will be available by the fourth quarter, focusing on South-east Asia, India and China.

It plans to let users watch live games, participate in trivia shows, buy merchandise, and engage with football hosts and players. It also aims to make it easier for club owners, agents and scouts to discover and develop talented players.

Kimberly Kwek