Zouma cat issue sees claws out for West Ham

LONDON • West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been fined the "maximum amount possible" for mistreating his pet cat, the English Premier League football club announced yesterday.

In a video filmed by Zouma's brother Yoan and posted on social media, the West Ham defender was shown dropping the tabby cat and kicking it across the floor. He is also seen slapping the animal and hurling a shoe at it, before chasing it around his property.

The club said the player had accepted the fine and requested that it be donated to animal welfare charities. British media reported the fine was two weeks' wages.

Zouma's cats have been removed from his home and are being cared for by the RSPCA.

But anger remains that the club, who are fourth in the league, fielded Zouma for Tuesday's 1-0 win over Watford.

The player was booed by sections of the crowd and afterwards, Hammers manager David Moyes was asked whether starting the Frenchman sent out the correct message.

"My job is to try and pick a team which gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that team," said Moyes.

"I was really disappointed with what I saw and what I was told. But overall my job tonight was to get a win for West Ham, of course there are people who are disappointed with that and I understand that."

Wildlife television presenter Chris Packham questioned Moyes' decision, saying on Twitter: "Tonight some humans decided that it was more important to allow a man who kicks defenceless fragile animals the opportunity to kick a ball for entertainment."

Yesterday, Vitality said it was suspending its sponsorship of West Ham over their handling of the incident with "immediate effect".

"We are hugely disappointed by the judgment subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident," it said.

"We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation."

Another West Ham sponsor, Florida-based tourist organisation Experience Kissimmee, said it was "disheartened" that Zouma had been in the starting line-up on Tuesday and added that it would be "evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club".

Zouma and his brother Yoan both issued apologies on Tuesday.

Essex Police and Zouma's sponsor Adidas said they were investigating the incident.

"No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse, and we are investigating the incident internally," Adidas said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS