Zoom in to support your team: Aarhus

COPENHAGEN • Fans will not be allowed to support their clubs at stadiums when Denmark's Superliga season restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But AGF Aarhus supporters will still be "present" at Ceres Park, albeit via web conferencing platform Zoom in what will be the world's first "virtual football grandstand".

Third-placed Aarhus, who are 22 points behind leaders FC Midtjylland (62) with two rounds left before the top six start the play-offs, take on Randers on Thursday.

It will be the league's first game since the competition was put on ice on March 9.

While circumstances mean fans cannot be allowed into the grounds, they can partake in the action digitally as their Zoom feed will be displayed on several screens that face the pitch.

Fans can apply for free "tickets" and will be allowed to pick a virtual grandstand, with 22 different sections to choose from.

"We are proud to be the first club in the world to use it," Aarhus chief executive officer Jacob Nielsen said in a statement.

"Now it seems that we have to do without spectators for a while, so maybe we can inspire a similar initiative at other clubs that can also benefit from it."

Zoom has proven to be a popular platform among millions of people who have been in lockdown across the globe due to the outbreak.

