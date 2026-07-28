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Zinedine Zidane takes over as new head coach, French football federation says

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Zinedine Zidane (left) and Didier Deschamps at a friendly football and rugby union match between former French football stars and ex-rugby players.

Zinedine Zidane (left) and Didier Deschamps at a friendly football and rugby union match between former French football stars and ex-rugby players.

PHOTO: AFP

PARIS – France football great and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will take over as the new national team head coach, the French national soccer team said on July 28 in a post on X.

The appointment comes two weeks after former coach Didier Deschamps’s tenure ended following France’s fourth-place finish at the 2026 World Cup. His final match in charge ended in a 6-4 defeat by England in the play-off.

The announcement was widely expected as Zidane, 54, had long been viewed as the leading candidate for the role and had been waiting for an opportunity to take charge for several years.

He will replace the 57-year-old Deschamps, who took charge back in 2012. REUTERS, AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.