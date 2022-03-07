Zinchenko 'so proud to be Ukrainian'

LONDON • Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko said he has cried constantly since Russia invaded his country and the Manchester City player told the BBC he would have returned like other sports stars to fight had it not been for his family.

The 25-year-old added that his compatriots would not "give up" in resisting the invasion and criticised Russian footballers for failing to speak out against the war.

Several past and present Ukrainian sporting luminaries have returned to Ukraine to take up arms, including world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and football manager Yuriy Vernydub.

"I'll be honest, if not for my daughter, my family, I would be there," Zinchenko said on the BBC.

"I'm just born like that. I know the people from my country, the mentality of them, and all of them, they think exactly the same.

"I'm so proud to be Ukrainian, and I will be forever for the rest of my life. And when you're watching the people, how they fight for their lives... I know the people, the mentality, they prefer to die, and they will die. But they're not going to give (up)."

Zinchenko and fellow Premier League star Andriy Yarmolenko of West Ham have with other Ukrainian footballers done their bit to rally opposition in the football community to Russia by releasing a video.

Zinchenko - who played for Russian side Ufa for a season before joining City in 2016 for a reported fee of £1.7 million (S$3.1 million) - said he is still reeling from what has taken place.

"At midnight UK time, my wife woke me up and she was crying. I was in shock. She showed me the videos, the pictures, what's going on in Ukraine," he said.

"Maybe the closest feeling is when someone from your circle is dying. You know, this feeling like you feel so bad inside. But this is even much more worse.

"I'm just crying."

He added that he feels for his compatriots and what they are experiencing.

"I can show you one million pictures. I can show you one million videos, what they (Russia) are doing now. I can show you every city in my country, which they destroyed," he said.

"The people are starving there. The people are just surviving, sleeping on the ground, in bunkers, they cannot live a proper life."

Zinchenko is also scathing about the Russian players remaining largely mute about the war.

Russian captain Artem Dzyuba posted on Instagram his disgust at Fifa and Uefa who last week expelled Russia from the 2022 World Cup and all other competitions.

However, Dzyuba's fellow Russian international Fedor Smolov had posted "no to war" on Instagram soon after the invasion began on Feb 24.

"I was surprised that no one, not one of them, from all of them (has said anything)," said Zinchenko.

"And they can, they can at least do something to stop this war. Because the people can hear them.

"I already know that they (are) scared. But they're scared of what? They're (the Russian government) not gonna do anything with them.

"At least they can say their positions but (if) they don't they just ignore it. I don't know why."

Zinchenko said he had hesitated about giving the interview but ultimately decided the pros outnumbered the cons.

"I was thinking a few days about this interview. Should I do it? Should I not? But I just want to send the message to all the people that please don't ignore this. We need to stop the war," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE