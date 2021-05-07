Zidane stands by team selection

LONDON • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he had no regrets about picking Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard against Chelsea despite the pair just returning from injury after his side lost 2-0 in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Chelsea, the better side in last week's 1-1 draw in Madrid, outplayed Real again and goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed a 3-1 aggregate win.

Captain Ramos, a veteran of big occasions, had not played since March 16 owing to two injuries in quick succession plus a spell away from training due a positive test for Covid-19.

But the defender was thrust straight back into the line-up alongside former Chelsea star Hazard, who was making his second start in three months, while left-back Ferland Mendy returned after three weeks out.

The trio were unable to make an impact on the game, but Zidane claimed their inclusion was justified, saying: "We were playing a semi-final and every player was ready, they wouldn't have played if they were not. We can all be proud of the players, we gave it our best shot... Chelsea put in a great performance and you have to congratulate them."

Zidane also fielded the same 3-5-2 formation as in the first leg but injuries forced him to field Brazil forward Vinicius Jr in the unfamiliar position of right-back.

It was another decision that backfired, forcing the Frenchman to go on the defensive after his tactics were questioned.

Record-signing Hazard was particularly off the pace but Zidane insisted the way for the Belgium forward to finally thrive after two injury-riddled seasons was to get match time. However, Zidane's excuses cut little ice with the Spanish media, who were unhappy with the lacklustre performance, with Hazard bearing the brunt of the criticism.

Having played made just 17 appearances this term and 22 last season, the €100 million (S$160.8 million) signing has been written off as a flop, and the sight of the 30-year-old laughing and joking with his former Chelsea teammates at the full-time whistle incensed both the media and Real fans back home.

Presenter Josep Pedrerol of late night football show El Chiringuito felt there was no way Hazard, who was playing at Stamford Bridge for the first time since leaving, "can stay a minute more at Real", while Marca said it was "a punch in the chest for all Madridismo".

After missing out on a fifth Champions League final in eight years, Real will focus solely on La Liga's tightest title race for years.

Zidane's side are two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid (76) and face fourth-placed Sevilla (70) on Sunday.

REUTERS