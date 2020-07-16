Zidane proud of his Real fighters

MADRID • Following Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Granada on Monday night, coach Zinedine Zidane insisted that "Real have not won anything yet". But he knows that his team are nearly there.

The Spanish La Liga giants kept up their good form with their ninth consecutive victory, and a home win against Villarreal today would ensure they win their first top-flight title since 2017.

With two rounds left, Real are top of the standings on 83 points, four ahead of Barcelona, who host Osasuna today. Barca's bid for their third straight title would be all over if Real win.

"Our aim at the start of the season was to try and win the league and everything that was possible to win. Now we have two games, although we haven't won it yet," said Zidane.

"I gave a shout at the end (of the Granada game) because I was happy. It is three vital points for us.

"My players gave an incredible performance. Now we have a difficult home game against Villarreal, who play really good football and if we win, then I will say we have won the title."

Real have had a perfect record since football resumed in Spain last month following the coronavirus hiatus. They have scored 17 goals and conceded just three during their nine-game winning run.

Zidane insisted nothing had changed during the months of enforced stoppage and that it was all down to his players' mentality.

"We have a lot of quality to do things well and our players are prepared to win things. We work for this; you want to prepare runs of results like this. It is not easy to win nine consecutive games and I am very proud of my players," said the Frenchman.

Marcelo and Nacho are injured for today's game, while Luka Jovic is back in the squad following a negative Covid-19 test.

Fifth-placed Villarreal's 2-1 home loss to Real Sociedad on Monday meant that, with 57 points, they can no longer overtake Atletico Madrid and Sevilla (both on 66), who are now assured of Champions League berths for next season.

Meanwhile, Barca striker Luis Suarez has admitted that it is "almost impossible" for his team to win the La Liga title now.

He added: "In La Liga, you have to be self-critical: We let (the title) escape ourselves.

"Now, for our pride and for the prestige of Barca, we have to win the two remaining games and then focus squarely on the only title we can fight for, which is the Champions League."

XINHUA