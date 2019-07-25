Zidane no clearer on Bale's future

WASHINGTON • Coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted "nothing has changed" over Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid despite Marco Asensio's serious knee injury that will likely rule him out of next season.

The Wales forward made an immediate impact off the bench, scoring in a 2-2 International Champions Cup draw with Arsenal at the FedEx Field on Tuesday, after missing last Saturday's 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

The Gunners had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half through Alexandre Lacazette's spot kick, which was awarded after Nacho was sent off for his second bookable offence for handling on the line, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Real got back into the game after Sokratis Papastathopoulos received his marching orders for two yellow cards in quick succession before the break. Bale and fellow substitute Asensio scored inside three second-half minutes to level the scores, taking the friendly to penalties, which Real prevailed 3-2.

The victory was, however, marred by the sight of Asensio being stretchered off the pitch after the Spain forward caught his studs in the turf before the shoot-out.

Admitting "it looks bad", Zidane said: "It's the knee. He went straight to the hospital to get tested. It's the bad thing of the day for us because we lose a player and we are a little touched, yes."

The club yesterday confirmed on Twitter that Asensio ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, throwing the Spanish LaLiga giants' transfer plans for the out-of-favour pair of Bale and James Rodriguez into doubt.

Zidane, though, remained steadfast in his desire to force the club's joint-record signing at £88 million (S$149.6 million) out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman said: "He (Bale) had a good game and I'm happy for him. I do not know what's going to happen, for now he's with us. You know the situation, I will always tell you the same thing."

But according to the Oriental Sports Daily and the Daily Mail, Bale "will not join any Chinese club this summer" due to a "massive gap in salary expectations".

His reported annual salary of about €30 million (S$45.7 million) puts him out of the reach of most clubs, while his agent, Jonathan Barnett, has also told Sky Sports there will be "no makeshift deals to get him out of the club".

It also remains to be seen if Asensio's injury will scupper Arsenal's reported season-long loan move for Real's Dani Ceballos.

Manager Unai Emery was said to be close to securing the Spain midfielder's signature, but he told reporters he "did not know if it can change something".

The Spaniard added: "They (Real) have a big injury with Asensio, it's bad news for them and also for us."

