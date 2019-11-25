Zidane hopes jeers for Bale will end soon

MADRID • Gareth Bale came on for Real Madrid, got whistled and helped make a goal, in that order.

There was little forgiveness, however, from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful as the Wales forward made his first appearance for the Spanish La Liga giants after seven weeks on Saturday night.

Five days after provoking fury by celebrating his country's qualification for Euro 2020 behind a banner that read, "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order", Bale entered the fray as a substitute in Real's 3-1 league win over Real Sociedad to a cacophony of boos.

While he helped create Luka Modric's third goal, his every touch was met with jeers, leading coach Zinedine Zidane to admit that he "can't control this".

After Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde struck either side of half-time, nullifying Willian Jose's second-minute opener, the Frenchman expressed his hope the boos will eventually subside.

Zidane said: "There is too much noise with Bale, he wants to be here and do as well as he can, that's why we don't want to talk too much about this.

"He is integrated into the group and he wants to play well, just like everyone else. I hope this doesn't continue throughout the season... but the fans have the right to do what they want."

The anger towards Bale did, however, dissipate by the end, and he almost scored in stoppage time to a smattering of applause. Real are level on points with leaders Barcelona, who beat Leganes 2-1 away earlier in the day, and behind only on goal difference.

On his hostile reception, Zidane added: "Real Madrid supporters have booed all of the very best players and Bale put in a good display when he came on.

"He just needs to focus on working hard on the pitch. It's not about whether I understand the boos or not, we need our fans on our side and so does Gareth, just like every other player.

"If that happens, we can move on from this. We want the fans to applaud him, like they did after the goal."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN