Zidane hails unsung trio after Celta victory

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane paid tribute to squad players Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio after the Spanish trio made key contributions to his side's 2-0 home win over Celta Vigo on Saturday which provisionally took the champions one point clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Nacho, who was brought in due to the absence of captain Sergio Ramos, prevented an early Celta goal by clearing a shot from Iago Aspas off the line and Real countered immediately to open the scoring with a header from Vazquez.

"Nacho has behaved like a professional throughout his career, not just now, and is always important when he plays," Zidane said of the defender, who was making just his seventh league appearance of the campaign.

"I'm not surprised by how well he played, but I'm happy for him and the team because we've earned three very important points."

Asensio had crossed the ball for Vazquez's opener, and his fellow forward returned the favour as Real got their second early in the second half.

Since suffering a serious knee injury in July 2019, Asensio has struggled for form and fitness but Zidane hopes his first goal of the season can lead to better things.

"I'm really pleased for Asensio, he had a big injury and he's much better now and improving with every game," said the Frenchman.

He also praised Vazquez, who returned to the side earlier in the season as a backup to the injured Dani Carvajal but has kept his place as a winger since the defender's return.

The 29-year-old started ahead of record signing Eden Hazard at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Saturday and the Belgian came on in the second half.

"Lucas is doing so well. He's very reliable, very focused and it was only a matter of time before he started playing like this," Zidane said. "We played very well today, we keep picking up points and that's not easy to do."

Real topped the standings on 36 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid before the second-placed side travelled to Alaves late yesterday. The result was not known by press time and Atletico still have two games in hand.

REUTERS